Vianney grad Kyren Williams named Notre Dame football co-captain

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

With three words, Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly confirmed the seven men who will serve as the Fighting Irish captains in 2021.

Commitment. Communication. Consistency.



Congratulations to Team 133’s Captains. pic.twitter.com/CTcM86MBg2 — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 13, 2021

Running back Kyren Williams (Vianney) was among the seven players selected.

Williams rushed for a team-high 1,166 yards, with 14 touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He played in four games in 2019 as a true freshman but did not use up a year of eligibility.

He enters 2021 on the watchlist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the best running back in college football.

Williams was a key cog that powered Vianney to a 2018 state championship.