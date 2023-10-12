ST. LOUIS – The Wash U women’s soccer program is off to an unbelievable start.

Seriously.

Both the men’s and women’s programs at Saint Louis University are atop their conferences with unbeaten records.

St. Louis CITY has clinched the top spot in the MLS western conference with a handful of expansion-team records to boast.

Wash U outdoes all of them.

The Bears have begun their season with a perfect 11-0 record, they have scored 41 goals during that stretch and, perhaps most impressively, they are yet to concede a single goal all season.

“Obviously having a shutout every game is our goal,” senior goalkeeper Sidney Conner said. “But having it be a reality is really awesome.”

Despite the historic start, the bears are still focused on a 1-0 mentality, with hopes of inching closer to their ultimate goal of winning a national championship.

“All eight teams in the conference were ranked in the top 25 at one point this year. We know we can be humbled on any given day if we don’t give our best,” Wash U head coach Jim Conlon said. “We just need to stay hungry and make sure we are focused in on ourselves.”

The Bears will visit New York Univeristy for their next match Saturday, October 14, at 10 a.m.