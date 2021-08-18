Watch: Mizzou football walk-on gets scholarship surprise

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS- Thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes because of the pandemic and relaxed transfer rules, the makeup of your favorite college sports teams has changed a lot over the last few months.

With the Missouri football team’s September 4 season kickoff against Central Michigan just around the corner, the roster for the Tigers was adjusted slightly Wednesday, when a walk-on found out he wouldn’t have to walk-on anymore.

Richard Taylor, a redshirt junior from Ellenwood, Georgia hasn’t seen any action for the Tigers, but has impressed the staff enough to get the word after the team watched tape, according to a social media post shared Wednesday.