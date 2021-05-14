WATCH: St. Charles Defensive lineman Marquis Gracial chooses Missouri over Alabama, others

ST. CHARLES, Mo- A recruiting process that has seemingly accelerated for one of the top talents in the state of Missouri’s high school football class of 2022 reached an important stage Friday, when Marquis Gracial, a rising senior Defensive Tackle from St. Charles High School announced his verbal commitment to the University of Missouri, choosing the Tigers over other suitors including Alabama, Oregon and Arizona State.
Gracial told FOX2 in February that he might wait until December to make a decision. December would be the earliest players in the class of 2022 can make their decisions official by signing a letter of intent.
College coaches can’t comment on players until they’ve signed with a program but it was evident that Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz was happy with the news.