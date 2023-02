WEBSTER GROVES – Webster University Women’s Basketball continues to be one of the dominant teams in the Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Gorloks clinched the 2022-23 conference title recently. The conference championship is the team’s fourth in a row. More importantly, it is the 100th conference championship for the school.

Webster enters next week’s SLIAC tournament with a 22-3 record overall and the top overall seed.