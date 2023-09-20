ST. LOUIS – Tailgating is a football tradition unlike any other. It fosters a sense of camaraderie among fans through simple pleasures like grilling, beers, and cornhole games.

And very soon, this weekend in fact, tailgates are coming back to Downtown St. Louis.

The Missouri Tigers host the Memphis Tigers on Saturday evening for a non-conference college football showdown at the Dome At America’s Center. It’s the first Mizzou Football game at the Dome since 2010.

Fans will have an opportunity to tailgate near the Dome for the first time since St. Louis Battlehawks games last spring. For some, it might be their first chance to tailgate in St. Louis since the NFL Rams departed for Los Angeles.

If you want to tailgate, make sure to plan ahead. There are only a few designated areas where fans can enjoy a tailgating experience in Downtown St. Louis prior to kickoff.

Where can I tailgate?

The first tailgate opportunity is offered as part of the “Mizzou To The Lou” initiative. Fans can visit the Bud Light Tailgate Area at Baer Plaza, just outside the Dome side facing Interstate 70. That tailgate will feature music, beverages, Sugarfire BBQ, a kids area and photo opportunities, among other activities.

The Mizzou Tiger Walk is planned around the Baer Plaza area at 4 p.m. Fans can watch players walking into the stadium, plus performances from the Golden Girls, Marching Mizzou, cheerleaders and mascot Truman.

There will also be a Mizzou Alum tailgate experience at Ballpark Village starting at 2:30 p.m. This will also include giveaways, games, special guest speakers and appearances from the Golden Girls, cheerleaders and Truman.

Laclede’s Landing, which has hosted tailgates for Battlehawks games in the past, tells FOX 2 there hasn’t been anything organized as of Wednesday, but that could possibly change leading up to Saturday’s game.

St. Louis Parking has about two dozen lots near The Dome available for parking, but not necessarily for conventional tailgating activities. Parking will open three hours prior to kickoff, with no in-and-out privileges. No open flames, grills, tables, or tents are allowed.

Other game details

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Dome will open to ticketed fans at 5 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the game, some starting as low as $45 before frees via Ticketmaster.

The game will air on SEC Network, or it can be streamed on ESPN+ or Fubo TV services.

