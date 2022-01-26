Billikens point guard Yuri Collins is now the school’s all time assists leader. Collins assisted on 12 SLU baskets in the team’s 80-67 win over George Washington on Wednesday night at Chaifetz arena, giving him 444 for his college career. Collins needed just five assists in the contest to pass the former all time assist leader, Josh Fisher (436 assists), who played at Saint Louis University from 2000-04. Yuri still has this season remaining and two more years of college basketball to add to his now school record assist total.
In the victory over George Washington, Collins had the 12 assists, but also added 11 points for a double-double, Gibson Jimerson led SLU with 28 points, while Francis Okoro scored a career high 22 points. The win improves the Billikens record to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in Atlantic 10 conference play.
Collins gets assist record, Billikens beat George Washington, 80-67
