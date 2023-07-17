Yuri Collins is back in St. Louis after playing in the NBA’s Summer League. The former SLU Billikens star played for the Golden State Warriors in the summer tournament in Las Vegas the past few days. Collins wasn’t drafted but hopes to catch the eye of the Warriors and make the team this fall after strong play during the ten days of play in the NBA Summer League. Yuri told Fox 2 Sports Monday night about his NBA experience.

