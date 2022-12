Yuri Collins had a record-setting night for SLU, as he topped his own school record for most assists in a game. Against Tennessee State, Collins finished with 20 assists, topping his previous high of 19. The Billikens got 15 points from Javon Pickett and Javonte Perkins as they rolled to an 80-63 win. Collins was already SLU’s all-time leader in career assists. The Bills improve to 6-2 and will host SIU-Carbondale on Saturday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction