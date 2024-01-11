Blues defenseman Colton Parayko will pass a legend on Thursday night during their game with the Rangers. Parayko will play in his 617th game for St. Louis. he passes Bob Plager for third most games played by a Blues defenseman. Parayko trails just Barret Jackman (803) at Alex Pietrangelo (758). Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans with more on Parayko’s accomplishment.

