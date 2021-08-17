Connor Bazelak to start at quarterback for Mizzou again this season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Connor Bazelak will be Mizzou’s starting quarterback when the season begins against Central Michigan. He still might be the starting quarterback three years from now.

He has the chance to have a six-year stay in Columbia, Missouri. He was a redshirt in 2019 and then because of COVID the 2020 season did not count against eligibility.

“I don’t think it really matters just because obviously I started last year so people know I’m not technically like a true freshman,” Bazelak said. “This has been a great opportunity to improve in every area of my game on and off the field. We’ve just been here doing lifting and conditioning sessions and it’s just been great to take the next step in my leadership of this team.