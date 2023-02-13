Former St. Louis football Cardinals pro bowl offensive lineman Conrad Dobler passed away on Monday. Known as the NFL’s dirtiest player in the mid 1970’s, Dobler was a three time pro bowler for the Cardinals offensive line from 1975-77. Dobler was a fixture on that Cardinals offensive live playing guard. In 1975, the Big Red offensive line allowed just eight sacks the entire season. Dobler was 72 years old.

