Former St. Louis football Cardinals pro bowl offensive lineman Conrad Dobler passed away on Monday. Known as the NFL’s dirtiest player in the mid 1970’s, Dobler was a three time pro bowler for the Cardinals offensive line from 1975-77. Dobler was a fixture on that Cardinals offensive live playing guard. In 1975, the Big Red offensive line allowed just eight sacks the entire season. Dobler was 72 years old.
Conrad Dobler, former Big Red lineman, passes away
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
