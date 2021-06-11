Construction starts on locker room facility at SLU’s soccer stadium

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SLU Athletics

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a new locker room and athletic training center at Saint Louis University’s soccer stadium.

The new facility will be 5,000 square feet and it will be located on the south end of the field, near the scoreboard, between the field and the Laclede sidewalk. The facility will have two locker rooms, one for the women and one for the men, each 2,000 square feet. An athletic training center will be included along with a conference room that overlooks Robert R. Hermann Stadium.

Construction is expected to be complete ahead of the 2022 spring season.

  • SLU Athletics
  • SLU Athletics
  • SLU Athletics
  • SLU Athletics
  • SLU Athletics
  • SLU Athletics

“Pairing the new facility with the recently renovated playing surface, we are continuing to make Hermann Stadium one of the finest venues in collegiate soccer,” SLU’s Director of Athletics Chris May said.

Men’s head coach Kevil Kalish is excited for the new facility.

“It will greatly enhance our performance and culture, and will give our student-athletes a place to call home. Also, this project is extremely significant in helping recruit the best players in the country to SLU,” he said.

Women’s head coach Katie Shields, who recently signed a contract extension after winning three straight Atlantic 10 Conference Championships, also feels the new facility will aid in getting top recruits.

“It will help deliver in the value-centered experience that our student-athletes have at SLU. Also, it will shine in the recruiting process and will enable us to go fishing in a different recruiting pond and win those recruiting battles,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News