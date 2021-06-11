Construction starts on locker room facility at SLU’s soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a new locker room and athletic training center at Saint Louis University’s soccer stadium.

The new facility will be 5,000 square feet and it will be located on the south end of the field, near the scoreboard, between the field and the Laclede sidewalk. The facility will have two locker rooms, one for the women and one for the men, each 2,000 square feet. An athletic training center will be included along with a conference room that overlooks Robert R. Hermann Stadium.

Construction is expected to be complete ahead of the 2022 spring season.

“Pairing the new facility with the recently renovated playing surface, we are continuing to make Hermann Stadium one of the finest venues in collegiate soccer,” SLU’s Director of Athletics Chris May said.

Men’s head coach Kevil Kalish is excited for the new facility.

“It will greatly enhance our performance and culture, and will give our student-athletes a place to call home. Also, this project is extremely significant in helping recruit the best players in the country to SLU,” he said.

Women’s head coach Katie Shields, who recently signed a contract extension after winning three straight Atlantic 10 Conference Championships, also feels the new facility will aid in getting top recruits.

“It will help deliver in the value-centered experience that our student-athletes have at SLU. Also, it will shine in the recruiting process and will enable us to go fishing in a different recruiting pond and win those recruiting battles,” she said.