The Cardinals are not leaving baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego empty handed. Free agent catcher Willson Contreras has agreed to a five year, 87 point five million dollar deal to join the Cardinals. Contreras will replace Yadier Molina who retired after the 2022 season. Contreras is a seven year MLB veteran, playing all seven seasons with the Cubs. Cardinals Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith is happy with the Cardinals acquisition.
December 15 2022 05:57 am
