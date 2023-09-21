The 2023 baseball season is over for Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras. He has a wrist injury that an MRI suggests he shut it down for the remainder of the season. After a slow start in his first season with the Cardinals, Contreras rebounded with a solid second half of the season. Contreras finishes the year with a .264 batting average, 20 home runs and 67 runs batted in.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction