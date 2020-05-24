Conversation with E.J. Liddell

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow talks with Belleville native and Ohio State basketball player E.J. Liddell. He had his freshman season stopped at the Big Ten post season tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak. Liddell was playing his best basketball of the season at the time. Charlie and E.J. also talk about Liddell being named the local high school basketball player of the decade over NBA stars Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum. Liddell led Belleville West to two consecutive state titles in 2018 and 2019.