Lindenwood University is set yo begin its transition to division one competition after joining the Ohio Valley Conference on July 1st. The Lions will do so with a new athletic director. Jason Coomer will lead Lindenwood athletics. He comes over after spending the last 14 years at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he helped the Cougars transition to division one NCAA sports. For Coomer it’s about keeping the focus on the student athletes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction