The coronavirus has hit everyone, including high school athletes. The Vashon boys basketball team was state bound, going for back to back championships. But this past Monday, the Missouri State High School Activities Association cancelled the Class 4 and Class 5 Basketball semi-finals and finals set for this weekend in Springfield.

Vashon boys head basketball coach Tony Irons told Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about his team’s disappointment, in not being able to defend their title.

