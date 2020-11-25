COVID sidelines Alabama coach Nick Saban for Iron Bowl

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban figures to be communicating his marching orders and input from home while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is manning the show within the football building. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head football coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Alabama is scheduled to play Auburn Saturday, but Saban is not expected to coach.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home,” Dr. Jimmy Robinson and UA head trainer Jeff Allen said in a statement.

This is the second time Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus. His first test was declared a false-positive after receiving three straight negative tests shortly after ahead of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before Saban was cleared to coach against Georgia in October, he named offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as interim head coach. No word on who will lead the team in the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated and were just named the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff on Tuesday.