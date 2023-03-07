The 2022-23 season continues to unravel for the Blues with a 6-2 drubbing in the desert by the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Pavel Buchnevich scored his 19th goal of the season just 2:12 into the game giving St. Louis a quick 1-0 lead. But the Coyotes would score six of the next seven goals in the game to blow out the Blues. Clayton Keller, the Swansea, IL native scored one goal and added two assists in the Coyotes attack. Buchnevich would score his second goal of the game and 20th of the season to cut the Coyotes lead to 3-2. But the Blues defense could not hold off Arizona, surrendering three more goals. The loss drops the Blues season record to 27-31-5. They host the Sharks at Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

