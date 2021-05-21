Cubs blast Cardinals 12-3 in series opener

The Chicago Cubs broke open a tight game with an eight run eighth inning and blasted the Cardinals 12-3 to open a three game weekend series on Friday night at Busch Stadium.
After the Cubs Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game by Carlos Martinez, the two teams traded runs for seven innings. But the eighth inning was a nightmare for Cardinals relief pitchers Kodi Whitley, Tyler Webb and Seth Elledge. The Cubs scored eight times thanks to two bases loaded walks by Webb and their own six hits to blow a 4-3 game wide open.
The Cardinals got rbi hits by Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson to keep the game close until the fateful eighth inning. Kyle Hendricks was the winning pitcher for the Cubs, while Ryan Helsley took the loss in relief of Martinez.
The Cubs at Cardinals game Saturday can be seen right here on KTVI-Fox 2. Our Red Zone pre game show starts at 5:30 PM, with the game starting at 6:00 PM. Joe Buck and former Cardinals pitcher John Smoltz will call the game on Fox.