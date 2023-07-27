It was painful to watch and that was just the first inning. Cardinals’ catcher Willson Contreras was hit in the head on the backswing of Ian Happ’s bat. Contreras had to leave the game, but appeared to be okay after the game while talking with reporters. Almost immediately after Contreras was struck the Cubs hitter was drilled by a pitch from Miles Mikolas. Mikolas was ejected from the game and after some arguing so was the Cardinals manager Oli Marmol. Dakota Hudson was thrown into the game, and he gave up five runs. The Cardinals lose 10-3 despite two home runs from Andrew Knizner. The Cubs have won six games in a row.

