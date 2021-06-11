Cubs stage big comeback, beat Cardinals 8-5 in series opener

The Cubs scored the final seven runs of the game and won the series opener against the Cardinals, 8-5 on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Things were going great for St. Louis, building up a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. Nolan Arenado drove in three of those five runs. The bottom half of the fifth was the comeback frame for the Cubs. A tough inning for Yadier Molina with a passed ball and a throwing error allowing two runs to score. The Cubs trailed just 5-4 after five innings.
In the sixth, Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo staged a 14 pitch battle with Cardinals relief pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon. Rizzo ended it with a solo homer to right tieing the game, 5-5. Joc Pederson’s two run double in the seventh inning proved to be the game winning hit, giving Chicago a 7-5 lead.
Game two of the Cardinals vs Cubs series can be seen right here on Fox 2. Our Red Zone pre game show starts at 5:30 PM. Then the game broadcast begins at 6:00 PM with Joe Buck on the call.