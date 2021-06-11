Cubs stage big comeback, beat Cardinals 8-5 in series opener

Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo celebrates his home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon, on the 14th pitch of his at bat, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Cubs scored the final seven runs of the game and won the series opener against the Cardinals, 8-5 on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Things were going great for St. Louis, building up a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning. Nolan Arenado drove in three of those five runs. The bottom half of the fifth was the comeback frame for the Cubs. A tough inning for Yadier Molina with a passed ball and a throwing error allowing two runs to score. The Cubs trailed just 5-4 after five innings.

In the sixth, Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo staged a 14 pitch battle with Cardinals relief pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon. Rizzo ended it with a solo homer to right tieing the game, 5-5. Joc Pederson’s two run double in the seventh inning proved to be the game winning hit, giving Chicago a 7-5 lead.

