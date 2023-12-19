ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Before every Vianney High School basketball game, Head Coach Kevin Walsh and his top scorer Luke share a choreographed handshake.

They follow it up with three words:

“I love you.”

Unusual for a player and coach, but a special moment between father and son.

“It’s a pretty special time, right now,” Head Coach Kevin Walsh said.

Coach Walsh has had a handful of special times during his 23-year coaching career at Vianney High School. This one, however, stands out.

“I was always looking forward to coaching [Luke},” Coach Walsh said.

Luke was looking forward to playing under his dad, too.

“I saw my dad coaching every single day,” Luke said. “It made me love [basketball] even more.”

Luke spent his childhood playing a handful of sports, but he looks back on his time sitting courtside as a Vianney basketball water boy with the biggest smile, hoping to one day make an impact on the court.

As a junior, he’s already exceeded those expectation.

In the Golden Griffins opening game of the 2023-2024 season, Luke used a high-scoring 4th quarter to propel his team to victory, earning his 1,00th career point in the process. Since that first game, the coach’s son has averaged 29 points-per-game, the second best average in the St. Louis area.

“I just want to win a state championship for him,” Luke said.

The goal is clear, but the road to success is not without its trials. The internal and external stresses of a father-son relationship in sports can be difficult at times.

“It certainly has its challenges,” Coach Walsh admitted. “I don’t think any 16-year-old boy loves his dad telling him what to do all the time, especially in front of 1,00 people.”

Luke agrees.

“It’s not always easy,” Luke said. “You get some of the daddy’s boy chants and coach’s son chants, but I love it because I know, at the end of the day, we are going to be there for eachother.”

The Vianney boys basketball team has begun it’s 2023 campaign undefeated through five games.

A great start for a coach and his star player with championship aspirations.

But, record aside, the dad and his son have already won plenty more.

“You’re hope with your children is that they find something they are passionate about,” Coach Walsh said. “To get to share that with Luke everyday, it’s just special.”