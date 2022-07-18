If you're looking for the perfect marriage between entertainment and basketball, look no future than DaGuys.

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for the perfect marriage between entertainment and basketball, look no future than DaGuys.

THE BEGINNING

Born and raised in St. Louis, Beau Bommarito and Blake Bommarito, along with family friend Tommy Moldthan and a team of other creatives, created a Youtube channel.

The goal?

To showcase entertaining talent and competition through basketball while shining a positive light on the St. Louis sports community.

The result?

Over 20-thousand subscribers featuring videos with over 100-thousand views.

DaGuys traveled to cities like Dallas and Las Vegas, continuing to develop their brand. Soon, they earned the opportunity to compete on the national stage.

THE TOURNAMENT

Founded in 2014, The Basketball Tournament, more commonly known simply as TBT, sought to give players a shot at a dream.

“For people that don’t know, TBT, to me, is kind of like the mecca for people not in the NBA or playing college basketball,” Beau Bommarito said.

What began as a small single-elimination tournament featuring players from across the world has grown to a 64-team competition with $1 million on the line, all broadcasted on ESPN.

Since its inception, TBT had never fielded a full team of St. Louis athletes.

In 2022, DaGuys STL became the first team from St. Louis to compete in the competition.

THE STORY CONTINUES

Competing as a 7-seed in the Omaha region, DaGuys STL faced the 2-seed Team Arkansas in the first round.

Fielding familiar St. Louis names like former Mizzou forward Jordan Barnett and other local standouts like Brighton Hobbs, De’Marco Owens, Jordan Barnes, and Josh Webster, DaGuys STL were hoping to make some noise ahead of the competition.

“To be able to do this with guys that I’ve played with on the court in the past and lifelong friends is really dope to me,” Barnett began. “and to be able to represent St. Louis, too? Come on, man!”

Barnett hoped to showcase the St. Louis grit he grew up playing with.

Despite a 72-69 loss to the 2-seeded Team Arkansas squad, DaGuys STL certainly showed both the talent and heart synonymous with their city.

DaGuys will continue to build its brand across a variety of social platforms, eyeing the next opportunity to showcase St. Louis on the big stage, while having plenty of fun in the process.