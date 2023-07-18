ST. LOUIS – Few people entertain quite like DaGuys STL.

With over 30-thousand Youtube followers, the St. Louis-based content creators have amassed an impressive following.

Their virtual impressions are only matched by their skills on the basketball court.

Last year, DaGuys entered the winner-take-all basketball competition known simply as The Basketball Tournament, or TBT. Despite ranking as the second lowest seed in their region, DaGuys fell just three points shy of an impressive upset over the University of Arkansas alumni squad.

“Just down the stretch,” DaGuys forward and former Mizzou Basketball Standout Jordan Barnett began. “We just couldn’t get enough buckets.”

This year, the team is hoping for a different result.

“Last year was our first time getting into the TBT so we just didn’t know what to expect,” DaGuys founder Beau Bommarito said. “I’m really excited about this year’s team. We are a lot more cohesive and even more talented.”

A potential hurdle could be another Missouri-based team, appearing in its first ever TBT competition: The Show Me Squad (Mizzou Alumni Team).

Barnett was asked to join his former team, but he elected to remain with DaGuys, hoping to prove many doubters wrong.

“I still don’t think they’ll take us seriously,” Barnett said. “We think the sky is the limit.”

DaGuys STL begins its TBT run on Thursday, July 18, when they face the Kansas State Alumni Team, Purple and Black, at 6 p.m. Wheelhouse in Downtwon St. Louis will be hosting a watch party for STL fans beginning at 5 p.m.