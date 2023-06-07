The suspended game from May 6 between St. Louis City SC and Dallas FC was finally resumed on Wednesday night with Dallas scoring the 2-0 win. The game was tied 0-0 fifty minutes into the contest on May 6th, when bad weather forced the game to be postponed that night.

Just over a month later, the game resumed in Frisco, Texas with Dallas scoring two goals, Jesus Ferreira in the 80th minute and Marco Farfan in the 89th minute.

City SC returns to action on Sunday, June 11th when they host LA Galaxy. You can see that game right her on KTVI-Fox 2. Pre game coverage starts at 11 AM.