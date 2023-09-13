During last week’s practice rounds and pro am’s of the Ascension Charity Classic out at Norwood Hills Country Club, two time major PGA champion John Daly found his way to nearby Lutheran North High School. Once there the former kicker at Helias High School in Jefferson City, MO asked Lutheran North football coach Kyle Wagner if he could supply a football so the golfer could attempt some kicks. Daly went on to nail a few 30 to 35 yard field goals, kicking barefoot!

