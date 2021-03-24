Damien Williams signs 1-year deal with Chicago Bears

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Damien Williams #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to reports.

Good for Damien, truly wish him well in Chicago. https://t.co/Ss6fC8IBf1 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 24, 2021

Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He was released by the Chiefs on March 16.

The former Oklahoma Sooner was a big part of the Chiefs playoff run and Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020.

Against the 49ers, Williams scored one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown, the latter securing the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

The Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 draft out of LSU and re-signed running back Darrel Williams hours before cutting Damien Williams.

Williams joins former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in the windy city where he is now the head coach.