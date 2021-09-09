David Backes signs one-day contract to retire as a St. Louis Blues player

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues announced on Twitter that they have signed former team captain David Backes to a one-day contract.

We've signed David Backes to a one-day contract.



Now that @dbackes42 is a Blue again, he has some news to share. #stlblues 👇 https://t.co/9ptjo8uAsj — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 9, 2021

Backes was drafted by the Blues in the second round of the 2003 National Hockey League draft. Backes played for the organization from 2006 to 2016. He served as the 20th captain of the Blues from 2011 to 2016.

Backes wrote a heartfelt letter commemorating his career and announcing his retirement. He included his appreciation to the city of St. Louis for embracing him.

“Following my last game, it was clear to me that I needed to retire as a member of the St. Louis Blues,” writes Backes.