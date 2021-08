ST. LOUIS - Refugees from Afghanistan are set to arrive in St. Louis Tuesday, to seek refuge from their home country of Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban.

The timing and how many refugees are on their way to St. Louis at this time is not clear.

The International Institute of St. Louis is the region's largest refugee resettlement agency and is leading the effort to welcome up to 1,000 refugees.

President and CEO of IISTL, Arrey Obenson said they do not have an exact number on how many refugees St. Louis could welcome.

Obenson said on Tuesday St. Louis was added to a list of 19 cities ready to welcome Afghan refugees. The list was put together by the US Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.