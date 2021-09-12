David Toms beats Dicky Pride in Champ playoff in St. Louis

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 12: David Toms poses with the Ascension Charity Classic trophy after winning the the final round of the Ascension Charity Classic in a tie-breaker on September 12, 2021 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Toms hit his approach in the playoff on the par-4 18th to the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet. Pride’s approach went to the right into a greenside bunker and his 16-footer for par stopped an inch short. The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a fairway bunker. He shot a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 203 at Norwood Hills. Pride finished with a 67, forcing the playoff with a 20-foot birdie putt on 18. Toms won the 2018 U.S. Senior Open for his only other senior victory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News