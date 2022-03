WASHINGTON (AP) — Foster Loyer had 21 points as Davidson defeated Saint Louis 84-69 in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship. Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson. Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 14 points for Saint Louis.

The Billikens, at 23-11, are not expected to make the NCAA tournament field when it is announced Sunday, but could be candidates for the NIT.