De Smet Head Football coach resigns to take coaching job with Minnesota Vikings

ST. LOUIS– Robert Steeples, the De Smet Jesuit Head football coach who spent parts of two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 and 2014, will leave the school to take an assistant coaching role with the NFL club, De Smet announced Tuesday night.

He will serve as an assistant special teams coach.

“On behalf of an extremely grateful and proud De Smet Jesuit community, I would like to congratulate Coach Steeples for this tremendous NFL opportunity and express our deepest appreciation for his transformational impact on our students and our football program,” said Dr. Daniel Zepp, President of De Smet Jesuit said in a statement. “Moving forward, we will continue to build upon the culture of excellence that defines De Smet Jesuit football.”

Steeples, a De Smet alum, played at the University of Missouri and later was a graduate transfer at Memphis.

He also had training camp and practice squad opportunities in the NFL with the Rams, Cowboys and Chiefs.

At the helm of the De Smet program for five seasons, Steeples won a state title in 2019 and got the team back to the championship game in 2020.

“I am blessed and humbled to have been the leader of such great young men and to have had the opportunity to work alongside the best coaches and faculty here at De Smet Jesuit,” Steeples said in the statement. “I will carry this team with me into the NFL, and I will smile watching the Spartans continue to earn success together at De Smet Jesuit.”

