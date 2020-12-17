De Smet Jesuit and East St. Louis among schools supplying DI football firepower on signing day

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri scored big in the St. Louis area Wednesday as the early National Signing period for Division I FBS football programs got underway. FOX2’s cameras were out at De Smet Jesuit and East St. Louis as players were recognized in front of their classmates after signing official letters of intent.

We caught up with Mekhi Wingo, a De Smet Jesuit Defensive Tackle and East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, who are both heading to Mizzou. The schools are also sending players to Baylor, UCLA, Ohio State and Ball State, among others.