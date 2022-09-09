ST. LOUIS – Following the success of the Ascension Charity Classic at St. Louis’ Norwood Hills Country Club last year, the tournament wanted to do more this time around.

Introducing the Advocates Pro Golf Association, or APGA.

The APGA is a tour focused on providing more opportunities for african american and other minority golfers to compete professionally.

The latest stop? Glen Echo Country Club in St. Louis, featuring 54 golfers going head-to-head in a 36-hole competiton.

Kevin Hall was among those competitors

“The APGA event started about 10 or 11 years ago and we only had two events,” Kevin’s father and coach Percy Hall said. “Since then we are around 15 or 16 events a year all around the country.”

The tour has grown, but the mission has remained consistent throughout the years.

“For someone like me, who is almost 40, this tour has given me a lot of chances,” Kevin Hall signed as his mother translated.

Kevin lost his hearing when he was two years old after battling meningitis.

“On the course, we communicate well,” Percy Hall said. “When he lost his hearing… we started learning sign because that seemed to be the way we were going to have to communicate with him.”

The communication, like Kevin’s performance on the course, has been great.

Kevin finished his tournament at Glen Echo with an 8-under score, good for a tie for fifth place on the leaderboard. He plans to head back home to Cincinatti before begining Q-school as he continues to climb the ranks in professional golf.

“Keep working hard and take advantage of [the opportunities],” Kevin Hall said. “The sky is the limit.”