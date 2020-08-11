Decision on Big 10 football expected soon; University presidents reportedly meeting Tuesday

The immediate future for Big 10 football is still not known.

A meeting is repotredly taking place Tuesday between Big Ten University presidents.

Neither the Big Ten conference or Northwestern University media relations has returned WGN’s calls for comment about the meeting.

Football fans are anxious to hear about the fate of football as it related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN is among various media outlets who have reported that Big 10 university presidents are expected to make a decision Tuesday.

There were unconfirmed reports Monday that university presidents already favored canceling fall football. But some media outlets, walked back those reports as there has been no official word from the conference or university officials.

As it stands right now, earlier this month the Big Ten announced plans to implement football safety protocols and a 10-game conference-only schedule.

One possible option that has been discussed is moving the football season to the spring. Some Big Ten coaches are reportedly pushing to delay any decision to cancel football. Nebraska’s head football coach said publicly that canceling the season will force the Cornhuskers to, “look at any and all options.”