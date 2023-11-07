It will be a battle of defending state champions in Missouri high school football coming up on Friday, November 10th. CBC and Howell both won state titles last season, CBC in Class 6, Howell in Class 5. Friday night they play for a district title in Class 6. Howell is now a class 6 school this year, setting up this unique matchup of defending champs. Here’s Howell’s take on the matchup with CBC.
Defending state champs meet in historic district football championship, CBC vs Howell
by: Daniel Esteve, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
Inspection results at Homer G. Phillips
November 15 2023 06:01 am