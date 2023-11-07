It will be a battle of defending state champions in Missouri high school football coming up on Friday, November 10th. CBC and Howell both won state titles last season, CBC in Class 6, Howell in Class 5. Friday night they play for a district title in Class 6. Howell is now a class 6 school this year, setting up this unique matchup of defending champs. Here’s Howell’s take on the matchup with CBC.

