COLUMBIA, Mo. - There's a new type of asphalt being used on some Missouri roads and it's helping the environment.

Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.

Professor in the Mizzou Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Bill Buttlar said asphalt pavement is normally made from crushed rock, gravel, or sand. He is heading the project of adding plastic waste into the ingredient list.

"We were the first ones to put this material out on a real road under real traffic," Buttlar said. "The plastic or plastic waste, in this case, is chemically compatible with asphalt. They both come from crude petroleum."

Buttlar said about two years ago, a Mizzou alumnus Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, asked him if he knew how to find a way to help the plastic waste problem.

"The number one thing we had to think about is how do we get the recycled materials into the asphalt," Buttlar said.

"We can wait and put the recycled material in at the last stage, like here in Columbia at the contractor's hot mix asphalt plant, and in that case, we can recycle large volumes of recycled material."

The plastic waste asphalt mixture is getting a real-world test in Columbia, where MoDOT starting using it to resurface two miles of Stadium Boulevard from College Avenue east to Highway 63. More than 35,000 vehicles use that road daily.

"Just a few miles of demonstration paving, and we used over a million drinking bottles or close to 3 million plastic bags," Buttlar said.

Buttlar said the recycled plastics are melted down into pellets and then mixed with the asphalt.