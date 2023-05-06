Even though the St. Louis community lost beloved former NFL football player Demetrious Johnson, his legacy continues to do great things. The Demetrious Johnson Foundation hosted it’s annual HBCU football combine event at Cardinal Ritter High School on Saturday. The camp gives local athletes the chance to showcase their football skills to a handful of college scouts. Among the celebrities attending to honor the late Demetrious Johnson and carry on his work was former Cardinals outfielder and NFL player Brian Jordan.

