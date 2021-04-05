Denver to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field

Sports

by: Colleen Flynn,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Major League Baseball is expected to announce that Denver will host this year’s All-Star Game on July 13.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to Nexstar’s Denver station KDVR they will be working the game. The Associated Press also has sources reporting the move.

The MLB announced Friday that the 2021 All-Star game was being moved out of Atlanta over new voting restrictions in Georgia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that the MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes any restrictions to the ballot box.

Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi first broke the news, tweeting that he had multiple sources telling him the game will be hosted at the home of the Rockies.

“We are excited about the possibility of hosting the All Star Game and are awaiting MLB’s decision,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock told KDVR.

The Midsummer Classic hosts a week full of baseball-themed activities for fans and players to participate. With COVID restrictions still in place, the number of fans will be limited and events will most likely be altered.

Coors Field hosted its first, and so far only All-Star Game in 1998. The 2022 game is set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the 2026 event will take place at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

