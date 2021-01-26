Despite pandemic and soaring ticket prices, some Chiefs fans plan trips to Tampa for Super Bowl LV

Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not as many Kansas City Chiefs fans will be making the trip to Florida as they did last year, but plenty will be there to represent Kansas City at the Super Bowl.

Cheston Seals is one of many fans following the Chiefs to Tampa, Florida. 

“After they won last week, it was kind of brewing in my mind,” Seals said. “Then once fourth quarter started, I started texting friends during the game, and it was a done deal.”

With back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, Seals said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m so excited, and I’m so ready to see us get another win in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Seals said he won’t be at the game physically but will be cheering the team on with his close friends.

“I’m just hoping it’ll be the funnest weekend of my entire life,” Seals said.

Some fans who do plan to be inside the Raymond James Stadium said they got their tickets weeks in advance.

“They’re going up quick,” Chiefs fan Santiago Munoz said. “I just looked at them again. They went up to $9,000.”

Munoz said this is the first Super Bowl game he’s attending, and he’s expecting the Chiefs to bring a win home.

“We were going to go down there regardless,” Munoz said. “I had a really good feeling we were going to go, and I knew they were going to go up in price.”

Both Seals and Munoz said they’re not worried about the Mahomes and Brady match-up.

“We blew them out the water the first game,” Munoz said. “They caught up a little bit in the end, but we already went down to Tampa and whooped them. I think they’re going to do the same thing again once we get there.”

“Brady is at the tail end of his career,” Seals said. “Mahomes is the next thing up, and it’ll be a pass of the torch. Mahomes gets another Super Bowl.”

