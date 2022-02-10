The second half of the Blues 2021-22 season started off with a thud, dropping a 7-4 decision to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. The Blues fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but rallied for three goals by Klim Kostin. Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk to take a 3-2 lead into the third period. The Devils then responded with the next three goals of the game to build a 5-3 lead. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 27 shots in the setback. The Devils added two empty net goals late in the game. The Blues get back at it Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.
Devils surprise Blues 7-4 to start second half of season
