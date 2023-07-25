Three runs in the eighth inning were the decisive blow in the Diamondbacks 3-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Cardinals wasted another stellar starting pitching performance in the loss. Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings while striking out six.

The only Cardinals run came in the third inning when they pulled off a double steal. After Nolan Arenado struck out, Paul Goldschmidt stole second base and Brendan Donovan broke for home beating the throw and literally stealing a run.

That run held up until the Arizona 8th inning. Ketel Marte tripled off Cards relief pitcher Jo Jo Romero. He scored on Jake McCarthy’s single to tie the game at 1-1. Chris Stratton came in to pitch for Romero and allowed the big hit. Pinch hitter Corbin Carroll hit a shot over the head of Dylan Carlson for the D’Backs second triple of the inning. It scored two runs and gave Arizona the lead for good. 3-1.