Corbin Carroll’s three hits and two RBI led the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in game 7 of the NLCS on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania. Carroll drove in the tying run in the 5th inning with a run scoring single to center. Gabriel Moreno then delivered the go ahead hit, another single scoring Carroll to give the D’Backs the lead for good at 3-2.

It’s Arizona’s second trip ever to the World Series. They beat the Yankees back in 2001. The Diamondbacks will face the Texas Rangers in the 2023 World Series. The World Series begins Friday in Arlington, Texas. You can see all games right here on KTVI-Fox 2.