Did you see a ‘Monster Truck’ in the St. Louis area today?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–A “Monster Jam” show featuring the appropriately named ‘Devestator” and cohorts like ‘Iron Warrior’ and ‘Blue Thunder’ may have wrapped up Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center, but if you had your eyes peeled, you may have seen one on the streets in the St. Louis area and the Metro East on Monday.

University of Missouri assistant head coach and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson posted pictures to Twitter Monday, including a selfie with a Monster Truck in East St. Louis, Il, saying “The big truck theme continues in our backyard. We started fast in K.C. and finishing strong in the Lou. All about the big guys paving the way on the East Side of the state today!”

During the current open recruiting period, the Missouri coaching staff has shown up at various high schools in the state, trying to impress prospects in the class of 2023. Earlier this month, Johnson and Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz showed up in the Kansas City area at Lee’s Summit North with a trash hauler. The school is home to 2022 recruit Armand Membou, who has already signed with the Tigers and OL prospect Cayden Green, ranked by Rivals as the top player in the state’s high school class for 2023.

Schools are not allowed to comment on prospective student-athletes until they sign letters of intent.

So who was the Monster Truck show for today? East St. Louis boasts two of the top players in the 2023 class, with Offensive Tackley Miles McVay already holding a Missouri offer, and Offensive Guard Paris Patterson. McVay is ranked first in his class in the state by Rivals, while Patterson is fifth. Patterson reportedly has offers from Iowa State, Tennessee and Miami, OH.