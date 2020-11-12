Did you see it? Pattonville grad behind epic game-winning ‘fake spike’

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and center Wesley French (66) celebrate Eleby’s touchdown pass against Toledo in the final minute of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich., as Toledo’s Jonathan Jones, right, reacts. Western Michigan won 41-38. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Mid-American Conference was one of the last FBS leagues to return to play this fall as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted college sports just like everything else. But in the second week of conference play, Western Michigan, behind Pattonville High School grad Kaleb Eleby at quarterback, gave football fans an unforgettable finish Wednesday night against Toledo.

Down four with no timeouts and less than 30 seconds left, watch what happens:

Western Michigan misses the PAT to take the lead then recovers the onside kick and then fakes the spike for a TD to win the game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8dQ3j5ATzx — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Western Michigan went on to win 41-38.

Eleby, a redshirt sophomore from Pattonville, passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in the win. “The emotions were crazy. Tonight’s game was a definition of this time which is to always keep fighting,” he said afterward.

“We have practiced it before,” Eleby said of the game-winning play. The coaches do a great job of preparing us for these situations. Preparation is key and when the opportunity presented itself, we took it.”