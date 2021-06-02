Dodgers 11 run first inning buries Cardinals, 14-3

Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez couldn’t get out of the first inning in their 14-3 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Martinez was tagged for ten runs in two-thirds of an inning pitched as the Dodgers scored 11 runs in that ill-fated first inning. Cody Bellinger had a two run single and then hit a grand slam home run off reliever Jake Woodford, all in that first inning!
The Cardinals did get home runs from Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson, but they never challenged the defending World Series champs in the game.
The Redbirds ten game road trip finishes with a record of 5-5.
The Reds come to Busch Stadium on Thursday, the start of a six game home stand for the Cardinals.