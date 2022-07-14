The decisive third game of the Dodgers vs Cardinals series was all L-A, a 4-0 shutout win on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings to get the win to raise his season record to 10-1. Freddie Freeman was on fire for Los Angeles getting 9 hits in 111 at bats in the three game series. Gavin Lux provided the big hit, a two run homer off Dakota Hudson making it 4-0 Dodgers in the 7th inning. Hudson now (6-6) took the loss pitching six and two-thirds innings allowing all four runs.

The Reds come to Busch Stadium on Friday to start a three game series with the Cardinals before the All-Star break begins on Monday, July 18.