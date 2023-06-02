CAHOKIA, Ill. – Miami Dolphins star and Metro East native Terron Armstead will host a celebrity basketball tournament Friday in his hometown Cahokia.

Many Dolphins teammates, including Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, are expected to join Armstead for the tournament Friday evening at Cahokia Senior High School.

Community members are invited to attend. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Armstead is hosting the tournament through his Team Armstead Foundation, which aims to help youth develop sportsmanship, character and team skills. He has also hosted back-to-school giveaways, food drives and coat drives through his foundation to support children in need.

On Saturday, Armstead will be hosting a youth football skills camp at the high school through his foundation.